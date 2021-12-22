Kitchen garden for Orbit cinema and cafe

The funding will help the Wellington Orbit to establish a kitchen garden at the back of the premises in the heart of the town to bring its café menu ingredients closer to home.

It will also create new volunteer opportunities allowing gardeners to get involved to help a community business to bring more local produce to the community.

Telford & Wrekin Council launched the Climate Change Fund at the beginning of this year as part of its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and support the community in its efforts to achieve this goal.

Ray Hughes, a Director at Wellington Orbit said: “Since we opened in 2019, we’ve constantly been looking at ways to be more eco-friendly as climate change becomes a growing issue. The grant from Telford and Wrekin Council will allow us to continue our efforts by creating a sustainable kitchen garden which will reduce our food waste and miles whilst providing fresher delicious food options for our guests.

"The Orbit has been working with local organisations to ensure maximum benefit and efficiency from the project and those involved say they are thankful for the support.

The Food department at Harper Adams University has provided advice on the appropriate design and plant selection, whilst local charity, Newport Men’s Sheds hasoffered to help with the construction ofplanters alongside window/herb boxes.