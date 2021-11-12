Let is all out - Tears for Fears announces Telford gig date

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith

The July tour will support Tears for Fears' first new studio album in nearly two decades, The Tipping Point, which will be released in February.

The band, together with special guest, Alison Moyet, will appear that the Telford Arena on July 1.

During the 80s Tears for Fears sold over 30 million albums worldwide with singles such as Shout, Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Mad World, Sowing The Seeds Of Love and Woman In Chains.

Alison Moyet became a household name in the 80s and, after a break in the 1990 for legal battles she returned to recording and touring.

Tears for Fears Curt Smith said: “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”

Roland Orzabal added: “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years.”

The band’s first album since their reunion album Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004 and the best of compilation Rule the World in 2017, Tipping Point is said to tackle issues and emotions in what the duo say is an increasingly mad world.