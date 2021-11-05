Historic Rally Festival to return to Weston Park in 2022

Photo: Stuart Wing

This year’s Historic Rally Festival was hailed a success by organisers who have announced its return on October 15 and 16, 2022.

Moving to a slightly later date in the year has allowed the organisers, Rallying History, to introduce a new element to the event – dusk and evening stages.

As the only Motorsport UK permitted multi-venue rally, the Sunday will be opened up to further venues with additional stages and these will be announced in the new year.

Warner Lewis, event organiser, said: “It was a massive undertaking to get this event off the ground this year, but we were all delighted with the feedback and 2022 will see us take the event to the next level with the introduction of some new features.”

The 2021 event has been selected as one of the three finalists in the Historic Motoring Awards for Motoring Spectacle.

The winners will be announced on November 25 at a ceremony held at RAC Club in Pall Mall, London.

Warner added: “We were shocked to hear the nomination but are so honoured to have been considered, especially as it was our first year.

"A huge thank you to everyone involved, the venues, sponsors, marshals, officials, Motorsport UK and all other volunteers.

"Without them we would not have made this event happen. Thank you, and we look forward to the 25th.”

Jennifer Astbury, head of estate operations at Weston Park, said: “We are delighted that the Historic Rally Festival will be returning to Weston Park next year.

"I know that Rallying History will be looking to add new elements into the rally including exciting dusk and evening stages.

"The team here at Weston Park wish Rallying History the best of luck at the Historic Motoring Awards – it is wonderful achievement that they have been nominated – and we are keeping everything crossed."