Kids Festival to return to Telford

Youngsters having fun at the 2019 Kids Festival in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Kids Festival will take place at The International Centre in Telford on February 26 and 27 next year – the first time the festival has been held in Telford since 2018.

The event, organised by Shropshire Festivals, was one of the many casualties of the pandemic restrictions.

It will mark the latest return for the organisation's events, with both Shrewsbury Food Festival and Shrewsbury Oktoberfest attracting huge attendances in recent weeks.

As part of their preparations for the kids festival organisers are asking activity and experience providers to get in touch.

The festival lays on a selection of activities for children aged 0 to 14 – normally including an obstacle course, inflatables, giant games, dancing, space hoppers, a have-a-go music tent, go karts, STEM activities, trampolining, arts, crafts, baking sessions, circus skills, NERF wars, martial arts, football arena, hockey shoot out, golf skills, mini ice rink and a dedicated under fives zone.

Shropshire Festivals director, Beth Heath, said: “We are very excited to bring back Shropshire Kids Festival to Telford. We are planning the best Shropshire Kids Festival to date.

“As a parent I appreciate finding engaging activities to keep the kids entertained during half term is a challenge. No matter rain or shine, we guarantee your family will have the best time at our indoor festival.

“Kids Festival isn’t just about bouncy castles, we have lots of activities on offer designed to broaden kids’ horizons with new experiences – whether that’s learning about astrology, doing a science experiment, riding bikes, learning about the arts, or trying a musical instrument for the first time.

“To help make this our best kids festival we are looking for new experiences and activities to offer kids – so if you want to put your business or act forward, drop us an email on fun@shropshirefestivals.co.uk.

“It will be three years since our last Shropshire Kids Festival Telford, so we hope everyone from across the region will join us for a brilliant day out.”