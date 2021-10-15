Snooker star is making appearance at exhibition event

Dennis Taylor, at Wednesfield Conservative Club, in 2019

The former world champion will be presenting trophies at the presentation evening on Saturdayorganised by Blymhill & Weston-Under-Lizard Village Hall and Stafford Snooker League.

The event at the hall in School Lane near Shifnal will also feature him playing two sessions of three frames and a trick shot display.

There will also be a £5 raffle draw with the prize being a chance to play a frame against the 1985 World Snooker Championship winner and a buffet interval.

Tickets cost £25 per person plus food and are still available by emailing dennisblymhill@btinternet.com. Tickets will also be available on the door which will open at 6pm for a 7.30pm start.