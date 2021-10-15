Snooker star is making appearance at exhibition event

By Deborah HardimanTelford entertainmentPublished:

Snooker legend and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dennis Taylor will be potting plenty of red balls when he makes a guest appearance at an exhibition event.

Dennis Taylor, at Wednesfield Conservative Club, in 2019
Dennis Taylor, at Wednesfield Conservative Club, in 2019

The former world champion will be presenting trophies at the presentation evening on Saturdayorganised by Blymhill & Weston-Under-Lizard Village Hall and Stafford Snooker League.

The event at the hall in School Lane near Shifnal will also feature him playing two sessions of three frames and a trick shot display.

There will also be a £5 raffle draw with the prize being a chance to play a frame against the 1985 World Snooker Championship winner and a buffet interval.

Tickets cost £25 per person plus food and are still available by emailing dennisblymhill@btinternet.com. Tickets will also be available on the door which will open at 6pm for a 7.30pm start.

Dennis defeated the defending champion Steve Davis to win the world title. He appeared in the BBC's Strictly in 2005 with dancing partner partner Izabela Hannah.

Telford entertainment
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News