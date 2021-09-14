Wellington cinema is rolling out the red carpet for the latest Bond film

Bond car

Wellington Orbit will be starting with a premier at the appropriate time of 00:07am on September 30 to be swiftly followed by Aston Martins and shaken (not stirred) Martinis during the opening weekend.

The long-awaited Bond movie was completed over a year ago, but the launch was delayed due to the pandemic.

No Time to Die stars Daniel Craig as famous spy James Bond and was filmed across the globe. The world premiere is due to be held at The Albert Hall and will reach Telford on September 30.

Cinema Manager, Damian Breeze is looking forward to finally getting the reels rolling with what will undoubtedly be the biggest movie of the year.

He said; "It's our chance to really show why people should visit cinemas to enjoy these iconic cinematic moments. We've got Aston Martins, Shaken Martinis and Wellington Brass band to help launch the film."

A special opening weekend is planned which will feature Aston Martins, Wellington Brass Band, Shaken Martinis, poker chips, dress to impress event and a few more special surprises.

"We know our audience have been waiting a long time for this event, and they have told us they want it to be special." said Damian.