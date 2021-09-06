Thousands turn out for Tom Jones and Olly Murs

Tom Jones performing at Telford's QEII Arena

Friday saw Telford's QEII Arena as the venue for a performance from Sir Tom Jones, before Sunday evening followed up with pop star Olly Murs.

The pair were scheduled to perform concerts last year but both were postponed due to the pandemic.

With lockdown restrictions now well and truly lifted crowds packed into the Telford Town Centre venue for the first major outdoor concert since the outbreak of the Covid crisis.

In total around 14,000 people attended the two concerts, which also featured a line-up of backing acts.

The concert was put on by promoters Orchard Live in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council.

The council says it was delighted at the popularity of the events – and is already looking forward to hosting Canadian star Bryan Adams, whose postponed concert will take place at the arena in July next year.

Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Leisure, Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Eileen Callear said: “This weekend’s gigs have drawn visitors locally and from further afield and highlight what a brilliant entertainment programme and rich cultural experience we have in Telford and Wrekin.

“These events help to further the reputation of Telford nationally and also provide a boost for our local economy. Some 14k people attended which I’m sure businesses around the borough will have seen the benefit of, plus the many local residents who attended were treated to a great night out in their home town.