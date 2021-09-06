Classic Ibiza return date confirmed

Classic Ibiza will be back at Weston Park next year

Tickets are now available for Classic Ibiza at Weston Park, which takes place on Saturday, July 16, next year.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: "Classic Ibiza isn’t just about the amazing music and artists – it’s also about the incredible atmosphere and overall audience experience. I think that’s why people love it so much and come back every year.

“Our challenge is to continually build on that by coming up with fresh ideas that have the ‘wow-factor’. Believe it or not, there are already plans afoot to take next year’s show to yet another level. Watch this space Weston.”

Revellers can once again expect awesome performances by Stephen Hussey’s Urban Soul Orchestra, live vocalists and headline DJs, including Goldierocks and Jose Luis.

From an atmosphere similar to one of Ibiza’s iconic chill-out bars, the rhythm steadily builds and as night falls the Weston audience will be transported to a magical alfresco nightclub, accompanied by a breath-taking laser and light show.

The whole idea of the event is that Classic Ibiza brings the White Isle to Shropshire.

Apart from Classic Ibiza’s amazing artists, there are other aspects of this year’s show that will also be making a welcome return next summer.

Lisa added: “One of the features of this year’s show we will definitely be keeping are the picnic area social spaces and walk-ways. Our audience loved these as they can find their party more easily after heading into the dance-zone or visiting our bars and food outlets.

“Car parking is free, and you can bring your own food and drink. The only thing we insist on is that you bring your dancing shoes and embrace the family-friendly vibe.”