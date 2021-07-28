Applications open for Telford’s Got Talent On Tour

It is the latest event from Telford & Wrekin Council, with the first show taking place on August 14 in Wellington.

Councillor Eileen Callear, cabinet member for leisure, culture and visitor economy at Telford &Wrekin Council, said: "We are really excited to be hosting this event and are looking forward to seeing the applications coming in and seeing the range of talent on show across our borough.

"The event is part of the European Regional Development ‘Welcome Back’ Fund package and is about showcasing the amazing local talent we have and creating a buzz on our high streets.

"I encourage you to get your applications in and let the battle of the towns begin."

There is a first place cash prize of £500 and a People’s Choice Award with a £100 voucher prize.

Applications are now open and potential superstars can find out more and apply at telfordsgottalent.co.uk