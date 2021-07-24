Pub holds outdoor quiz

An award-winning club is beating the Covid blues by holding an outdoor quiz tomorrow.

The outdoor entertainment area at The Crown Inn, Oakengates
The Crown Inn in Oakengates has built a cover in its outdoor courtyard to allow the quiz and other entertainments in a safe outdoor environment, while keeping dry and retaining the atmosphere of the traditional pub environment.

Landlord John Ellis said he would also be using the shelter for comedy and music events.

The pub is one of just 32 in the country to have received the Campaign for Real Ale's golden award.

The quiz starts at 7.30pm, with admission £1 per head. The quiz will be held on the final Sunday of each month. Seats can be booked by telephoning 01952 610888.

