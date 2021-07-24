Pub holds outdoor quiz

The outdoor entertainment area at The Crown Inn, Oakengates

The Crown Inn in Oakengates has built a cover in its outdoor courtyard to allow the quiz and other entertainments in a safe outdoor environment, while keeping dry and retaining the atmosphere of the traditional pub environment.

Landlord John Ellis said he would also be using the shelter for comedy and music events.

The pub is one of just 32 in the country to have received the Campaign for Real Ale's golden award.