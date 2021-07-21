Welcome back!: Telford theatre to reopen with packed programme of shows

The Place, Oakengates

The Place in Oakengates has been closed for shows for 16 months but the whole team say they are excited to be welcoming visitors back.

The building was transformed last year from a theatre to a Covid-19 testing centre as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s response to the pandemic.

A spell-binding adventure awaits with the very first show as dragons and mythical beasts are brought to life in a magical experience for all the family with Dragons and Mythical Beasts performances taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The theatre has been completely redecorated and the team have been busy giving technical equipment an overhaul, updating the lighting and sound desks.

The theatre will also continue with Covid safety measures to help people feel comfortable during their visit.

These include hand sanitiser stations throughout the building, additional seating in the auditorium to allow audiences to move from their allocated seats if they wish and an upgraded air handling system to constantly circulate fresh air in the auditorium.

There will be enhanced cleaning before every performance, as well as online booking and e-tickets and remote bar ordering.

No queuing will be allowed at the bar.

Staff will also continue to wear face coverings and social distance where possible, while audiences are encouraged to wear face coverings too.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for leisure, culture and visitor economy, said. “This is something we have all been looking forward to for so long now.

"The team here at The Place cannot wait to see theatre-goers back in the venue, enjoying live theatre and the shared experience of watching as part of an audience.