Welcome back!: Telford theatre to reopen with packed programme of shows

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordTelford entertainmentPublished:

Telford's theatre will be back in action this Saturday with a packed programme of events lined up.

The Place, Oakengates
The Place, Oakengates

The Place in Oakengates has been closed for shows for 16 months but the whole team say they are excited to be welcoming visitors back.

The building was transformed last year from a theatre to a Covid-19 testing centre as part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s response to the pandemic.

A spell-binding adventure awaits with the very first show as dragons and mythical beasts are brought to life in a magical experience for all the family with Dragons and Mythical Beasts performances taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

The theatre has been completely redecorated and the team have been busy giving technical equipment an overhaul, updating the lighting and sound desks.

The theatre will also continue with Covid safety measures to help people feel comfortable during their visit.

These include hand sanitiser stations throughout the building, additional seating in the auditorium to allow audiences to move from their allocated seats if they wish and an upgraded air handling system to constantly circulate fresh air in the auditorium.

There will be enhanced cleaning before every performance, as well as online booking and e-tickets and remote bar ordering.

No queuing will be allowed at the bar.

Staff will also continue to wear face coverings and social distance where possible, while audiences are encouraged to wear face coverings too.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for leisure, culture and visitor economy, said. “This is something we have all been looking forward to for so long now.

"The team here at The Place cannot wait to see theatre-goers back in the venue, enjoying live theatre and the shared experience of watching as part of an audience.

"We have some fantastic shows lined up from live music, drama, comedy and family favourites.”

Telford entertainment
Entertainment
Theatre & Comedy
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News