Museum preparing for steampunk event

Costumiers Felicity Gee and Alison Phillips getting ready for the steampunk event coming up at Blists Hill

The popular event, returns to Blists Hill Victorian Town on Saturday, July 17, for a two-day spectacular, that will this year centre on crime, detection, fantasy and fun.

“The annual Steampunk Festival is a hugely popular event here at Blists Hill and we’re delighted to have The Ministry of Steampunk back with us again this year,” said Rory Hunter, special projects director at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

The neo-Victorian scientific fantasy, Steampunk, is all about mixing the old with the new.

It re-imagines today’s technology powered by nineteenth century steam, combined with lots of good humour, fun, games and elaborate fashions inspired by Victorian and Edwardian costumes reinvented for the twenty first century and beyond.

“Families and visitors can browse the wares of the very best Steampunk makers and traders, watch the Martian Expeditionary Force presentations as well as many more performances and musical entertainment throughout the weekend,” added Rory. “It’s going to be a great, fun-filled event for all the family.”

In addition to the Steampunk activities, visitors will be able to enjoy Blists Hill’s traditional shops including the chemist, grocers, printers, sweet shop, bakery and Victorian market as well as various refreshment options such as traditional fish and chips or a pint from its Victorian pub.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is one of the region’s premier tourist attractions, sited at the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution with 10 museums along the Gorge. The Trust is a registered charity whose twin aims are heritage conservation and education.

The Ironbridge Gorge was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986 and to date approximately 16 million tourists have visited the Ironbridge Gorge Museums.