RAF Cosford Air Show cancelled again

The RAF Cosford Air Show, due to take place in September, has been cancelled.

The hugely popular event was due to take place over the weekend of September 11 and 12, but organisers said that the after monitoring the Covid guidance they had decided it would not be taking place.

Like last year, the show had initially been planned for June before being put back to September and now cancelled.

A statement from the organisers said: "In light of the Government’s decision to delay the planned lifting of Covid-19 restrictions by four weeks and the rapid spread of the Delta variant, there is too much uncertainty surrounding factors which are outside of our control.

"Taking this decision now ensures that the future of RAF Cosford Air Shows is secure and we can now focus on our grand return to the skies in 2022.

It is the second time that the show has been cancelled due to Covid

"We are devastated to be in this position once again but, as with many events, the health and safety of the public, as well as our serving personnel, and the financial security of future shows must be our priorities.

"Customers who have held onto their tickets will be able to request a refund through our website, or they can choose to carry their tickets over to the RAF Cosford Air Show 2022. Those who do hold tickets over will not be subject to any price increase."

The statement added that organisers are already working on next year's return.

It said: "Exciting plans are already underway for our grand return in 2022, which will tell a 70-year story of aviation and royalty – commemorating the countless achievements in aviation and engineering throughout the 70-year reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II.