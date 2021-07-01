Outdoor cinema to return in August

The RAF Cosford Museum will be hosting outdoor cinema events again in August The RAF Cosford Museum will be hosting outdoor cinema events again in August

The Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will be offering film fans an immersive cinema experience with three afternoons and evenings of iconic flicks, in a unique setting.

From August 13 to 15 movies including Top Gun, Lion King and Back to the Future will be shown on a huge LED screen, nestled amongst the VC10 and Hercules aircraft.

With two movie screenings per day, people can spend their summer evenings watching a mixture of timeless classics and more recent favourites, suitable for all the family.

As part of the event the Museum will be transforming a Hercules aircraft into a popcorn bar where visitors can step on-board to purchase their essential movie snacks.

Ulrike Stuebner, RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager said: "We are thrilled to see one of our big events returning to the RAF Museum this summer. Over three days we will be showing popular family films on the afternoons, in addition to the evening movies for our older audiences. Families visiting us during the summer holidays can enjoy everything the Museum has to offer during the day, plus a movie before they head home. Family films include Lion King, Trolls World Tour and Inside Out.

"The evening movies will kick start with the 80s classic Back to the Future on Friday, it’ll be a feel-good Saturday with The Greatest Showman, and on Sunday the magic of characters Maverick and Goose will be flying high with a screening of Top Gun.

"We ran a poll on social media and more than 1,000 people voted for their favourite films. An overwhelming number of comments and emails reached us requesting to add Top Gun to the programme, and how could we not, we are the perfect venue for it! Where else can you watch movies about flight surrounded by real military aircraft, and get the chance to climb inside an aircraft to buy your popcorn?"

Friday, August 13, will see performances of the Lion King at 5pm and Back to the Future at 8.30pm.

Saturday, August 14, will see performances of Trolls World Tour at 5pm, and The Greatest Showman at 8.30pm, and on Sunday, August 15, Inside Out at 5pm and Top Gun at 8.30pm.

People attending are also able to hire deckchairs, which can be reserved when they book tickets.

Ticket holders will have exclusive access to the Museum’s Hangar 1 before the movie begins.

Doors will open at 4pm for the afternoon screening and at 7pm for the evening screening.

Afternoon films are suitable for the whole family, while the evening movies are 12A rated, children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Visitors are also welcome to take snacks and drinks on the night – although all drinks must be in plastic bottles or cans and no BBQs are permitted.