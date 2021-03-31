Wellington Festival going virtual to mark silver anniversary

Councillors Anthony Lowe and Julie Pierce launching Wellington Festival 2021.

Wellington Festival, which has brought a range of arts events to the town, will take place over three days from May 7.

Councillor Anthony Lowe, of Wellington Town Council, who chairs the festival, said the pandemic would not stop the events, which include an art exhibition and local history talks, going ahead.

“This year is the 25th anniversary of the Wellington Festival and despite the Covid restrictions we still want to showcase the talent of Wellington, even though it’s virtual,” he said.

“Residents and anyone who has a connection with the town can participate in a number of ways.”

Councillor Julie Pierce, who helps to organise the festival with Councillor Lowe and Councillor John Alvey, said one of the big attractions this year would be the search for a Wellington resident poet.