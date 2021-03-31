Wellington Festival going virtual to mark silver anniversary

By Toby NealWellingtonTelford entertainmentPublished:

A festival is preparing to mark its silver anniversary by transforming itself into a virtual experience.

Councillors Anthony Lowe and Julie Pierce launching Wellington Festival 2021.
Councillors Anthony Lowe and Julie Pierce launching Wellington Festival 2021.

Wellington Festival, which has brought a range of arts events to the town, will take place over three days from May 7.

Councillor Anthony Lowe, of Wellington Town Council, who chairs the festival, said the pandemic would not stop the events, which include an art exhibition and local history talks, going ahead.

“This year is the 25th anniversary of the Wellington Festival and despite the Covid restrictions we still want to showcase the talent of Wellington, even though it’s virtual,” he said.

“Residents and anyone who has a connection with the town can participate in a number of ways.”

Councillor Julie Pierce, who helps to organise the festival with Councillor Lowe and Councillor John Alvey, said one of the big attractions this year would be the search for a Wellington resident poet.

Send entries to council events co-ordinator Paola.Armstrong@telford.gov.uk by April 18.

Telford entertainment
Entertainment
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News