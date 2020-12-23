Comic book heroes spring from Jason's imagination

Jason Wright, 21, from Telford will his Apples comic strip creations

Jason Wright from Telford has designed a comic strip, Apples, which he hopes will be taken up by a publisher.

One of the characters, Ted Hadley, is modelled on Jason and is, he says, a way to express his feelings.

“I was born with hypo plastic left heart syndrome - only half a heart - and, from the age of two, I was diagnosed with having autism because of my obsession with Thomas the Tank Engine. I would recreate every story with my toy trains.”

He said he was often bullied for his disability.

“I wanted to express my feelings and drew a cartoon called Apples featuring a boy with autism and half a heart.”

His character, Ted Hadley, has a girlfriend, Charlotte, who dreams of being a model despite being called ugly by school bullies. She believes no one should ever be bullied and protects Ted Hadley with her life.

The comic strips look at family, friendships, relationships and maturity.