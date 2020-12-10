Appeal for jam jar lanterns to help make Church Aston carol service a success

St Andrew's Church in Church Aston. Photo: Google Maps

St Andrew's of Church Aston, near Newport, is holding an outdoor community carol session and a nativity scene next Sunday, December 20,

Julie Tomlinson on behalf of the church said: "St Andrew's are planning to spread a little comfort and joy to the people of Church Aston by lighting up our community.

"We need people to make jam jar lanterns (empty glass jar with a tea light in) and decorate them up for Christmas.

"The plan is to gather as many lanterns as possible, light them and place around the churchyard for our carol service.

"You can paint them, add a few sparkles, glitter, stars, anything Christmassy. Adding a handle or string or wire would be great."