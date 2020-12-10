Appeal for jam jar lanterns to help make Church Aston carol service a success

A church community is lighting up its neighbourhood in an unusual style, appealing for jam jar lanterns.

St Andrew's Church in Church Aston. Photo: Google Maps
St Andrew's of Church Aston, near Newport, is holding an outdoor community carol session and a nativity scene next Sunday, December 20,

Julie Tomlinson on behalf of the church said: "St Andrew's are planning to spread a little comfort and joy to the people of Church Aston by lighting up our community.

"We need people to make jam jar lanterns (empty glass jar with a tea light in) and decorate them up for Christmas.

"The plan is to gather as many lanterns as possible, light them and place around the churchyard for our carol service.

"You can paint them, add a few sparkles, glitter, stars, anything Christmassy. Adding a handle or string or wire would be great."

Any jam jar lanterns should be delivered to the church porch by December 19. They will all be lit and distributed on the evening of December 20, when there will be a socially distanced carol session at 6pm.

