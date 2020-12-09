Newport pub's cheesy Christmas music video proves a hit

The staff at the New Inn

The team at the New Inn in Newport produce a Christmas-themed video set to music for the community every year, but the coronavirus pandemic provided some hurdles to make it happen again this year.

Landlord Darren Wood said: "This will be our third annual Christmas video and this year, after the year we have all gone through, we wanted to make it even more special.

"With this in mind we collaborated with Jonathan Newton from ‘Let's Get It Shot’, who produced the videography, and with the talented musician Rich Evans, who created a great cover version of the Chris Rea festive favourite ‘Driving Home for Christmas."

Manager Rosie Demet said: "At the time of writing, it is showing signs of being the best one yet, with over 8,000 views so far.

"It was really difficult this year as we needed to create a socially distanced video, but we managed to do just that with a number of the staff participating from home and some on location.

"A huge thank you must go to Jonathan and Rich for working alongside us this year in creating a cracking, funny and tongue-in-cheek festive treat."

Mr Wood said: “It has been a great pleasure to work with two local businesses in producing this uplifting festive treat, we also got a few other Newport businesses involved in the video which was great.

"Pop to Newport this festive period, we have some great independent shops, pub restaurants and a number of other superb businesses, come to town and shop local."