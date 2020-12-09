Newport pub's cheesy Christmas music video proves a hit

By Rob Smith TelfordTelford entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

Pub staff have collaborated on a cheesy Christmas video to spread some festive cheer.

The staff at the New Inn
The staff at the New Inn

The team at the New Inn in Newport produce a Christmas-themed video set to music for the community every year, but the coronavirus pandemic provided some hurdles to make it happen again this year.

Landlord Darren Wood said: "This will be our third annual Christmas video and this year, after the year we have all gone through, we wanted to make it even more special.

"With this in mind we collaborated with Jonathan Newton from ‘Let's Get It Shot’, who produced the videography, and with the talented musician Rich Evans, who created a great cover version of the Chris Rea festive favourite ‘Driving Home for Christmas."

Manager Rosie Demet said: "At the time of writing, it is showing signs of being the best one yet, with over 8,000 views so far.

"It was really difficult this year as we needed to create a socially distanced video, but we managed to do just that with a number of the staff participating from home and some on location.

"A huge thank you must go to Jonathan and Rich for working alongside us this year in creating a cracking, funny and tongue-in-cheek festive treat."

Mr Wood said: “It has been a great pleasure to work with two local businesses in producing this uplifting festive treat, we also got a few other Newport businesses involved in the video which was great.

"Pop to Newport this festive period, we have some great independent shops, pub restaurants and a number of other superb businesses, come to town and shop local."

See the video below, or on the New Inn's Facebook page:

Entertainment
Telford entertainment
News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
Telford
Newport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News