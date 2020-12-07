Bryan Adams to play open-air show in Telford

Bryan Adams will play in Telford next summer

Orchard Live, which is also bringing Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs to Telford, announced that the multi-million selling recording artist will bring his open-air show to Telford QEII Arena on Saturday, July 3.

Bryan Adams is best known for songs such as I Do It For You, Please Forgive Me, Summer of '69, Heaven, Run To You, and All for Love.

Tickets for the show, which will form part of a UK tour in June and July 2021, go on pre-sale at ticketstelford.com at 9am on this Wednesday, December 9.

The general sale opens on Friday at 9am via Ticketmaster and ticketstelford.com.

Bryan Adams’ influence reaches across four decades, over which time he has released 14 studio albums. His most recent recording, Shine a Light, whose title track was co-written by Ed Sheeran, debuted at number one on the album charts in March of 2019. The album also features a duet with Jennifer Lopez.

His song-writing has garnered him numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations and a Grammy Award.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: "We are delighted that working with our partner that we have been able to attract another huge name to Telford which will attract visitors from far and wide, bringing money into our town for local businesses.

"We hope that this gives everyone something to look forward to during these difficult times.

"The show is many months away and it is looking like the country will be in a much more positive space where people will once again be able to enjoy outdoor entertainment with family and friends.