Telford woman becomes first to win national games room competition

Kayleigh Verity from Telford is the first woman to win the UK's Games Room of the Year competition

Kayleigh Verity has decked out her winning basement with tributes to heavy metal and rock legends, as well as pool and poker tables.

Receiving a flood of votes in the annual competition run by Home Leisure Direct, the stand-out den showcases graffiti art, a well-stocked home bar, neon signs, a fire and an arcade machine.

The submission, which bagged Kayleigh a £1,000 cash prize, was up against a greater variety of games room designs than ever before due to the additional time spent at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kayleigh said: “We have a large group of friends that we socialise with, so thought we would make the most of the space we had for entertaining.

"We are currently waiting on a 9ft American pool table to be delivered.

"This will sit alongside the Street Fighter arcade machine and Jack Daniel’s pool table.

“Our friend painted all of the artwork and she is the most talented person I have ever met."

Kayleigh added: "The £1,000 will be donated to another friend of ours who has recently been in a life-changing accident. This money will help towards having a lift installed in their home."

The judges said they were searching for a games room which had something truly unique.

Andy Beresford, co-founder of Home Leisure Direct, said: "We love to see what people have created, and so do our customers.

"So, Games Room of the Year gives everyone an opportunity to show what they have built and for others to get inspiration for their project.

"After all, what’s more fun than building your own games room?”

Kayleigh smashed every single criteria to make it through the first round of judging, then it was up to the public to crown her this year's winner.

The winning room also boasts two mounted TV’s where Kayleigh can watch live sport with her significant other.