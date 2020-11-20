Jigsaw puzzles showing familiar scenes from Shropshire 'selling like hot cakes'

John Hayward with some of the jigsaw puzzles

John Hayward, of Shifnal, is a professional landscape photographer and manages the Shropshire and Beyond photo library, which also publishes greetings cards and calendars.

He said its photographic team started producing the jigsaws during the first lockdown and there are now 17 different puzzles, with another one on the way soon.

They are on sale in shops around the county – some of which may be closed for the time-being during the second national lockdown – and also on the website.

John, who says they are ‘selling like hot cakes’, said: “Our photographic team here at Shropshire and Beyond quickly identified a gap in the market during the first lockdown.

“People needed a distraction from everything that was going on in the world, and our 1,000-piece jigsaws of scenes from around the county proved to be just the job.

John Hayward

“They are a great way to keep your brain active and engaged, and are the perfect solution for people looking for new ways to entertain themselves at home.

“They have proved to be incredibly popular and we are proud of the fact that they are manufactured here in the UK, rather than the Far East, using the same company which produces all our Shropshire calendars and greetings cards.

“We currently offer 17 different Shropshire jigsaws, and a new one of winter in Shrewsbury will be available in time for Christmas.