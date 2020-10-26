Shropshire's Meesha to star in Netflix Christmas film Jingle Jangle

Meesha Garbett poses by the town’s landmark Telford statue – she was home this weekend to visit family and celebrate a birthday

The 12-year-old actor and dancer has a role as a street urchin in the fantasy tale also starring Hollywood’s Forest Whitaker and Hugh Bonneville of Paddington and Downton Abbey fame.

See the trailer for the film here:

Heart-warming Jingle Jangle will be released at cinemas from November 13.

Taking a break from lessons at Sylvia Young Theatre School, in London, she returned to her Telford roots at the weekend to mark a close family member’s birthday.

The youngster, who grew up in the town, has also starred in the Cats movie last year and attended the New York premiere alongside the rest of the cast including Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo, and James Corden.

Mieesha Garbett On the Jingle Jangle set

“In Jingle Jangle I play a sort of cheeky street urchin who takes a toy,” she says.

“I got to do a big singing and dancing number in the the toy shop and on the street outside it.

“It is was filmed last year in a London studio and in Norwich in a real street. It was really good. We got to do loads of rehearsals and learn the routines. It was really nice. I got to meet Forest Whitaker on one of the days. He had got an amazing costume and the ladies all had to wear corsets. I enjoyed it.”

Finishing touches to hair and makeup

She can be seen a number of times in the promotional trailer which has been released. It is the latest big screen appearance for the youngster, who as well as Cats also landed a role in the Fast and Furious series spin off Hobbs and Shaw.

Among her upcoming projects is a voice over in the Nickelodeon cartoon Squeak Police.