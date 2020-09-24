Historic Rally Festival postponed

The Historic Rally Festival, due to be held at Telford's Town Park and Weston Park, was set to take place on October 24 and 25.

However, it has now been put back until June 5 and 6 next year.

Warner Lewis, Historic Rally Festival event organiser said: “We are extremely disappointed to make this decision, but the safety of everyone involved is our main priority.

"We wanted to have a big festival and celebrate rallying, but it was becoming more and more difficult to achieve this long-held dream. However, we now have another eight months to plan an even bigger event and would like to thank all those involved including Motorsport UK for their continued unwavering support.”

Jennifer Astbury, head of estate operations at Weston Park said: “Over the last few months we have been working closely with our Local Authority Safety Advisory Group to try our best to make this work. Whilst we are sorry to disappoint those who had already booked tickets, the health and safety of our team, visitors and the local community has always been our priority."

Alex Harris, events specialist at Telford & Wrekin Council added: “We fully respect the decision to postpone the Historic Rally Festival given the current circumstances. We look forward to working with the organisers to rearrange for 2021.”

The organisers said that all those who have purchased tickets will have them automatically refunded. If you have any queries about your tickets, please contact Weston Park.