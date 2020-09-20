Coracle drift to celebrate gorge's history

The Ironbridge Coracle Trust has been creating a special 'coracle drift' film as part of the Festival of Imagination.

The film, which will feature a slow journey down the River Severn under the Iron Bridge, will be released this week, celebrating the gorge's historic link with the coracle – something that was used by residents long before the Industrial Revolution transformed its place in history.

The festival is a host of art, poetry, cookery, film, workshops, performance, talks, and local history, all exploring the story of the Ironbridge Gorge.

Marion Blockley, project manager at the Ironbridge Coracle Trust, was one of those taking part who will be featured in the film.

She said: "We wanted to show the beauty of coracles and why they are so special in the gorge."

She added: "The film is highlighting the tranquility, the sense of character and a different way of looking at the World Heritage Site.

"It is nice to get away from the traffic and noise and float down the river. We just want to show why they are so special in a world that is so frantic and scary at times."

Ms Blockley said that the coracles had been part of the gorge for a lot longer then most people knew.

She said: "The thing we all about the gorge is its place in the Industrial Revolution but the coracles actually go back way earlier than the Industrial Revolution. They are from a rural agricultural phase of the gorge."

People can find out more and will be able to see the video at ironbridgecoracles.org.

People can also find out more about the history of coracles and their place in the gorge by visiting the New Coracle Shed, Green Wood Centre, Station Road, Coalbrookdale.

It is open from 11am to 3pm, on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during September and October.