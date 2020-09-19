Delighted children return to the jungle as popular Telford attractions reopens

The Telford entertainment centre was on the brink of closure because of the loss of income caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But changing Government guidelines gave the centre the green light and after thorough deep cleaning and meticulous adaptation for safety, children were welcomed back.

Screens have been installed around the reception and cafe, 26 hand sanitiser dispensers are scattered around and the adventure playground area has been reworked to remove 'pinch points'.

Families have been reassured by the new precautions, said assistant manager Mikey Johnson.

Georgie Linkins, from Telford, making use of one of the 26 hand sanitiser dispensers around the building

"The customer feedback has been second-to-none. We've had positive reviews and positive feedback.

"I think that's partly because of the amount of guidance we've put in place. Everyone will have to have their temperature checked, adults will have to wear masks, there is PPE for employees.

"Booking is not essential but it's advisable, for track and trace. We're running at restricted capacity. On sunny days we would accept walk-ins, we would just take their details down."

He said that so far the sunny weather and the return of the school term has meant quieter days, but the company is confident that once it gets colder and wetter outdoors more trade will return.

The Lazerland and sensory room facilities at the centre have not yet reopened. To learn more, visit junglelandtelford.com/.