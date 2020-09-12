Newport composer to release instrumental lockdown album

Ryan Yard of Newport has put the finishing touches on The Nature of Solitude II, combining rock, folk, orchestral and world instruments. Ryan, 38, recorded the album at home by himself, almost exclusively using synthesised instruments.

The instrumental album will be released on September 25 and will be available on the online platform Bandcamp.

Ryan, a big Mike Oldfield fan, said that the album was influenced by prog rock.

Ryan often busks in Newport's High Street

"It was never initially meant as a lockdown piece, it just sort of evolved out of that time.

"The album is the sequel to my 2017 album The Nature of Solitude and this sequel was written during the period of lockdown we all faced.

"I am incredibly proud of the album and feel it has the potential to help soothe the soul of many listeners with its many gorgeous melodies and moods."

Find out more about Ryan and his work at ryanyardmusic.com.