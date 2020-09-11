Historic rally festival to take place in county

The Historic Rally Festival, which will be the first of its type in the UK with a MotorsportUK permit, will take place at Telford’s QEII Arena and Weston Park across Saturday and Sunday, October 24 and 25.

Rally cars will arrive at the Telford arena on the Saturday for live scrutineering at around noon and subject to Covid-19 guidelines there will be a ceremonial start with cars waved away from the start ramp around 5pm.

All the action in Telford’s award-winning Town Park will be free to spectators and will hark back to the days of the 1980s when Telford was the focus for the RAC Rally.

Service and scrutineering will take place in the QEII Arena.

Sunday will be centred on Weston Park, the cars will set off from Telford at 8am and soon after will blast out of the woods and through the start line onto the old RAC rally stages of Weston Park.

Cars will be released at 30 second intervals with eight stages in Weston Park and three service stops back at the QEII Arena. The final car goes through Weston Park at 5pm and finishes in Telford just after 5.40pm.

After the first two stages have been run, they will be reversed for stages 3 and 4. Stages 5 and 6 will be slightly different to the morning stages and after all the cars have been through will then be reversed for stages 7 and 8.

There will be commentary and a wide range of street food across key sections of Weston Park.

Colin Sweeney, CEO of the Weston Park Foundation said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming the Historic Rally Festival to Weston this autumn. As an iconic RAC Rally venue, the cars, drivers and spectators will feel right at home. The team at Rallying History have put together a fantastic line-up of cars and drivers and we are really excited to see them put through their paces once again.”

All tickets for Weston Park will need to be purchased prior to the event with no on the gate sales.

Advanced tickets are restricted in numbers and are available at £15 until Friday, October 16, and then £20 until noon on October 24.

Warner Lewis, Historic Rally Festival Event Organiser said: “It was fantastic to finally run some rally cars through the park after months of preparation and delays due to Covid. We are delighted that the event will be running on the 24th and 25th October and to see Weston Park all set up for rallying once again. This has been a long held ambition to run this type of event in the UK and to have the support of Motorsport UK has been superb.”

Tickets are available from https://www.seetickets.com/event/historic-rally-festival/weston-park-weston-under-lizard/1487327