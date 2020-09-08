Festival of Imagination moves online

The Festival of Imagination in Ironbridge will feature a new mix of online and interactive outdoor activities, including specialist talks, poetry, micro events, walks and trails when it takes place between September 12 and 27.

The Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site will once again be showcasing arts, crafts, culture, music, landscape and literature with the perfect backdrop – plus a new opportunity this year to ‘taste the Gorge’, with an additional focus on food, inviting food producers to join.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s culture and events team, with the support of the festival steering group and many partner organisations, have been working hard to ensure this year’s event can return safely, in line with Government guidelines.

A range of new activities, including an online section of events, has been scheduled as a way of promoting the area while enabling the festival to take place in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

All online elements will be free of charge, while socially distanced workshops and live performances will be ticketed. With the event less than a fortnight away, final preparations are being put in place, with join-in-at-home and live streaming events planned to ensure social distancing.

The festival’s approach echoes visitors’ feedback as well as the Love your Home campaign, recently launched for the summer holidays by Discover Shropshire and Telford, inviting families to continue to explore, appreciate and enjoy what is on their doorstep.