Walking festival going ahead with fewer activities

Despite challenges organisers Wellington Walkers are Welcome have put together a programme to mark its tenth anniversary year with events from September 14 to 20 subject to any changes due to Government guidance.

The theme is Wellington’s Ways as the town is on the doorstep of good walking country and has many ‘ways’ including routes to Broseley, Ketley, Ironbridge, Oakengates and The Wrekin.

Activities will include a number of walks for all abilities, health trails, a film night and a special Nordic walking session with a voluntary donation of £2 per adult per walk.

There will be fewer events and places for all of the events must be booked in advance to enable social distancing.

For those who enjoy a good film, the Wellington Orbit is showing the 2010 film ‘The Way’ starring Martin Sheen on Friday at 2pm and 7pm. The plot features the famous Camino de Santiago or the Way of St James pilgrimages which lead to the shrine of the apostle St James the Great in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia in Spain.

The launch of the Festival by the Mayor of Wellington, will take place at the Forest Glen Car park at the foot of the Wrekin on September 14 at 9 am. Along with Wellington Walkers are Welcome,

Telford Street Champions, the Friends of the Ercall and Friends of the Wrekin along with Friends of Half Way House who will take part in a litter pick.

The combination of the festival partners will help to ensure one of the town’s busiest walking delights is spick and span for the festival walks.

Advertising

The tenth anniversary celebration will also feature two short circular walks finishing in Bowring Park at 3.30pm on September 20.

Those walking 50 miles or more during the festival will receive a certificate.

Programmes are available from shops in Wellington including Morrison's, Seaton's, Perry's and Bath Bombs. More details are available on the website www.wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk/festival.