Church Stretton gallery hosts Dawley artist's work

Ragleth Gallery in Church Stretton will host the work of Graham Maiden, an artist who is originally from Dawley but now lives in Spain.

Graham went to the University of Wolverhampton and went on to work at Cosgrove Hall in Manchester, working on Wind In The Willows and other children's animated series.

Some of the work submitted by Graham Maiden. Photo: Graham Maiden

He also worked on feature films in the US, both James and the Giant Peach and Mars Attacks, as well as working on Chicken Run, Corpse Bride, The Sand Man and other independent films and commercials.

Now retired, he lives in Spain where he concentrates on his artwork. He told the Star: "I wish I could attend the exhibition but with the quarantine I am unable to come to the UK."

The exhibition in Church Stretton will be his second in the UK. Also on display will be sculptures by Karlin Rushbrooke.

Th exhibition runs until October 13.