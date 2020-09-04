Follow the trail and explore art

This year’s show marks the 50th anniversary of the family event, which features a main exhibition at the Footprint Gallery, Fusion, neighbouring the Jackfield Tile Museum and pop-up studios.

The trail is centred around Jackfield, near Ironbridge, and will run until September 13.

Jan Park, vice-chairman of Secret Severn, which organises the trail, said: “The Secret Severn Art Trail is a great day out for all ages to enjoy and an opportunity to support local artists.

Secret Severn Art Trail in Jackfield, Telford. In Picture L>R: Jan Park with her acrylic Maytime Memory

"Artists will be selling a whole range of products from greeting cards, jewellery, ceramics, original paintings and drawings to sculpture, photographs, prints and textiles for all budgets.”

All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm. Ironbridge Fine Arts and Framing, and Angel Gallery, in Broseley, are also taking part.