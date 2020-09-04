Menu

Advertising

Follow the trail and explore art

By Deborah Hardiman | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

The work of more than 40 artists from across the county will be showcased as The Secret Severn Art Trail has opened to the public.

Secret Severn Art Trail in Jackfield, Telford. In Picture: Maggie Humphry

This year’s show marks the 50th anniversary of the family event, which features a main exhibition at the Footprint Gallery, Fusion, neighbouring the Jackfield Tile Museum and pop-up studios.

The trail is centred around Jackfield, near Ironbridge, and will run until September 13.

Jan Park, vice-chairman of Secret Severn, which organises the trail, said: “The Secret Severn Art Trail is a great day out for all ages to enjoy and an opportunity to support local artists.

Secret Severn Art Trail in Jackfield, Telford. In Picture L>R: Jan Park with her acrylic Maytime Memory

"Artists will be selling a whole range of products from greeting cards, jewellery, ceramics, original paintings and drawings to sculpture, photographs, prints and textiles for all budgets.”

All sites will be open from 10am to 5pm. Ironbridge Fine Arts and Framing, and Angel Gallery, in Broseley, are also taking part.

Telford entertainment Entertainment Attractions Telford Local Hubs News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News