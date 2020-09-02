Newport's Christmas switch-on entertainment cancelled

Newport Town Council decided unanimously that the entertainment and pageantry that usually accompanies the switch-on of the lights will not take place.

The switch-on itself will still take place on November 27, with the lights staying on throughout the festive period.

There will also be a Christmas card competition for schools, with details to be announced soon.

Mayor Peter Scott said: "Whilst there is still concern over large gatherings the councillors felt that wellbeing of the public was paramount to all other considerations."