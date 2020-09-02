Advertising
Newport's Christmas switch-on entertainment cancelled
A town council has confirmed its annual Christmas lights spectacular will not go ahead this year in light of the ongoing pandemic.
Newport Town Council decided unanimously that the entertainment and pageantry that usually accompanies the switch-on of the lights will not take place.
The switch-on itself will still take place on November 27, with the lights staying on throughout the festive period.
There will also be a Christmas card competition for schools, with details to be announced soon.
Mayor Peter Scott said: "Whilst there is still concern over large gatherings the councillors felt that wellbeing of the public was paramount to all other considerations."
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment