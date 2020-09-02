Menu

Advertising

Newport's Christmas switch-on entertainment cancelled

By Rob Smith | Newport | Telford entertainment | Published:

A town council has confirmed its annual Christmas lights spectacular will not go ahead this year in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Newport's lights switch-on is popular with families

Newport Town Council decided unanimously that the entertainment and pageantry that usually accompanies the switch-on of the lights will not take place.

The switch-on itself will still take place on November 27, with the lights staying on throughout the festive period.

There will also be a Christmas card competition for schools, with details to be announced soon.

Mayor Peter Scott said: "Whilst there is still concern over large gatherings the councillors felt that wellbeing of the public was paramount to all other considerations."

Telford entertainment Entertainment Newport Telford Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News