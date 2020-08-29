Telford author makes readers laugh and cry with new novel

Her tales of friendship, love and heartbreak pack an emotional punch and it sounds like her latest, If I Could Say Goodbye, is no exception.

Published on September 17, it tells the story of Jennifer Jones who is struggling to come to terms with the death of her younger sister in a tragic accident.

“She’s really confused, she doesn’t understand why she’s still here when her sister was full of life and really spirited.

“It’s almost like survivor’s guilt. It’s all about what if you had the chance to say goodbye and what would you say,” explains Emma from Telford.

The idea for the story was first sparked by a segment on ITV talk show Loose Women where the panellists discussed a lifestyle questionnaire that was said to predict the date when they would pass on.

Emma's new book If I Could Say Goodbye is published on September 17

“I loved the idea of writing about someone who knew the date they were going to die.

“Originally it was going to be a short story for a magazine but when I started to write it I realised it was too similar to a book that was coming out, The Immortalists, I re-worked it and sent it to my editor.

“She rang me and told me she thought it should be my next book. It’s all edited now and ready to go. I’m really excited about it, it’s always exciting in the run up to publication day,” says the mother of four.

Prior to becoming a full-time writer, 44-year-old Emma worked as a teaching assistant in a local junior school for 11 years and she says the novelty of being a full-time author never wears off.

“It’s always really exciting, it never seems real. It’s the same when I see my books in Waterstones and because of my surname I’m next to Jilly Cooper – that’s quite a thrill,” she adds.

*To read the full interview pick up a copy of September's Shropshire Magazine.