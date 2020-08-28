Last chance to watch Shropshire Virtual Show - and donate to chosen charities

The entertainment from the Shropshire Virtual Show, which launched last Saturday, is still available on the website until midnight on Monday.

People can watch the event and donate at shropshirevirtualshow.com/donate

The show provided an action-packed day of entertainment with performances throughout the day from bands, celebrity chefs, stunt fighters, trick riders and sheep farmers.

The event was opened by the Queen’s representative in the county, Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, and brought to a close with a live streaming from some of Shropshire’s premier music acts.

People are able to pick and choose which bits of the day's entertainment to watch and there are also more than 150 shops in the shopping village, where people can buy anything from raspberry vodka, to lampshades, beaded dog collars and bikinis.

All donations made on the site go direct to five charities – The Cavalier Centre, The Movement Centre, Dog A.I.D, The League of Friends to RJAH and Shropshire RCC.

Organisers said that upwards of 20,000 people have seen some aspect or another, but fewer than 500 have donated to the charities.

Committee chair, Selina Graham said: “We totally understand that Covid has hit an awful lot of people very hard, and we wanted to put this show on for free so that as many people as possible could access it and enjoy it, without feeling pressured to pay anything.

"But when you think what it would have cost, just in petrol to drive to a real show and then maybe pay to park, pay to enter, pay to buy an umbrella to keep out of the rain, this really is a bargain if you just put a pound or two towards the charities involved.

"And the amount of work that has gone into pulling it together, all by volunteers from these charities, is simply staggering."