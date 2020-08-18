Theatre company bringing show to Telford

Heartbreak Productions is going back on tour with the family show, Alice in Lockdown, which will be taking place at the Stirchley Chimney in Telford on August 27.

In a statement the company said it was delighted to be getting back to performing.

It said: "After last week’s announcement that open-air theatre could resume we jumped straight into action. We created a bespoke script to be safe, socially-distant, and family-oriented.

"The show is Heartbreak’s take on Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, only this Alice ventures through the Lockdown Looking Glass, exploring a curious world filled with Cheshire Cats, White Rabbits and Red Queens, all while keeping a safe distance of two metres and using PPE to do her shopping.

"Whether battling Tweedle-dee and Tweedle-dum for the last loo roll or attending the Mad Hatter’s tea party via zoom, Alice’s socially-distanced adventures are the perfect antidote to the stay-at-home blues."

Heartbreak Productions is run by executive director Maddy Kerr and artistic director Peter Mimmack.

It specialises in reframing Shakespeare and classics into modern and alternative settings.

Executive Director Maddy Kerr said: “This year we were due to perform The Great Gatsby, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mr Stink, and Wonder with Grimm. Like other outdoor theatre companies, we were extremely disappointed, not just for ourselves and our actors, but for our audiences. We’re very grateful that restrictions have been lifted and look forward to the challenge of bringing entertainment to the wonderful UK audiences in these unpredictable and different times.”

For tickets and further info visit www.heartbreakproductions.co.uk