Bafta interview at Wellington Cinema

Early Day Films co-founder, Linn Waite who alongside her co-producer Kate Byers won the 2020 BAFTA Outstanding Debut Producer Award for the film “Bait” which is to be screened at Wellington Orbit.

The interview will be shown after the film which is showing on the August 21 and 26 at 7pm and August 22 at 2pm.

The critically acclaimed film was made with 1970s equipment and Kodak 16mm film which was hand-developed by the director to give the film its unique look. Described by film critic Mark Kermode as 'one of the defining British films of the decade' it explores the story of Martin, a fisherman without a boat, his brother Steven having re-purposed it as a tourist tripper. With their childhood home now a get-away for London money, Martin is displaced to the estate above the harbour.

The interview conducted by Wellington Orbit Marketing director, Andy Smith, takes the form of a Q & A session. It will be shown at the end of each screening of “Bait”.

Andy said “we are extremely fortunate to have this opportunity and it is our hope, as an independent cinema with a big screen, to be able to set ourselves apart with more such interviews in the future”

Tickets are available to book online wellingtonorbit.co.uk or on the door also advance booking is preferred.