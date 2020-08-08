‘Unhinged’ art goes on display in Broseley

Un:Hinged is a Shropshire based group of four mixed media artists, using anything from paint, to paper and textiles, to create their art.

The group came together to help and support each other after discovering they all had a common issue with being able to find time in their busy lives to be creative and most importantly, productive.

Although they continue to work independently, with their own style and visual language the group meet regularly to share ideas, critique each other’s work and encourage one another to set personal challenges.

Anne Armes, Ruth Duffy and Lindsay Fellowes are enthusiasts who were brought together by their mutual love of art, and have now put that passion into a new exhibition at Broseley's Angel House art gallery.

Anne, who is from Newport, said: "We inspire and encourage each other and critique our work. We are all former textile artists but we have got into mixed media recently.

"We don't directly work together we just meet to discuss our work so our work tends to be different. But we work really well together.

"We started the group three years ago and had our first exhibition just over a year ago and enjoyed it so we wanted to book another one. After we approached the Angel House Gallery we knew it was perfect. Our journey is only at the start but we are going from strength to strength."

A collection of their best pieces was hung on Wednesday and the exhibition will be there until the end of September for people to visit. The gallery is also part of the Secret Severn Art Trail taking place September 3 to 13.