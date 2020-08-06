Annual art show at Wellington church going online

The organisers will be using a new creative arts website in order to showcase the collections which would have normally been on display at the worship centre, in New Hall Road, Wellington, in Telford.

The exhibition will be online from Friday(7) until August 27 on the new Creative Arts and Crafts web site.

For the last nine years the art groups at the church have organised an exhibition for members and local artists to display their work. But this summer's event has been cancelled at the building due to the social limitations of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Art tutor Liz Doody says: "This will be their tenth Art Exhibition which will be held in a very different way to their previous ones. The first nine were a great success and they’re hoping this one will be as well.

"It is a new website set up by a designer based in Wrockwardine who has set it up to help artists and people involved in arts and crafts."

About 65 artist will be exhibiting around 200 pieces this year.

The virtual show will go live on Friday via www.creativeartsandcrafts.co.uk.

More details about the artists or purchase queries be emailed via WMCAG@creativeartsandcrafts.co.uk