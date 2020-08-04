Menu

Advertising

Travelodge reopens Telford hotel

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Telford entertainment | Published:

A Telford Travelodge reopens this week with special safety measures in place under its new protection programme.

Travelodge in Southwater, Telford

Travelodge has invested in a multi-million pound Covid-19 safety and social distance programme called TravelodgeProtect+ which features in Telford Shawbirch Travelodge.

During lockdown, Travelodge kept 62 hotels open across the UK from Plymouth to Aberdeen to support key workers, vulnerable groups and local authorities.

Travelodge has taken its key learnings whilst operating in the lockdown and launched TravelodgeProtect+ a programme of cleaning and social distancing measures in line with government guidance - designed to keep its customers and teams save and protected post lockdown.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “We are delighted to reopen Telford Shawbirch Travelodge. The hotel is open for business from this week and the team are set for a busy summer season as we welcome customers back.

"With safety at the forefront of our business, we have worked closely with our hotel teams that stayed open during the lockdown, government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called TravelodgeProtect+. This safety programme is designed to keep our customers and teams safe and has been implemented into all Travelodge hotels.”

Telford entertainment Entertainment Telford Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News