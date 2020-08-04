Travelodge reopens Telford hotel

Travelodge has invested in a multi-million pound Covid-19 safety and social distance programme called TravelodgeProtect+ which features in Telford Shawbirch Travelodge.

During lockdown, Travelodge kept 62 hotels open across the UK from Plymouth to Aberdeen to support key workers, vulnerable groups and local authorities.

Travelodge has taken its key learnings whilst operating in the lockdown and launched TravelodgeProtect+ a programme of cleaning and social distancing measures in line with government guidance - designed to keep its customers and teams save and protected post lockdown.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman, said: “We are delighted to reopen Telford Shawbirch Travelodge. The hotel is open for business from this week and the team are set for a busy summer season as we welcome customers back.

"With safety at the forefront of our business, we have worked closely with our hotel teams that stayed open during the lockdown, government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called TravelodgeProtect+. This safety programme is designed to keep our customers and teams safe and has been implemented into all Travelodge hotels.”