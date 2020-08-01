Shropshire man makes contribution to 'Book of Yes'

Mark Perez, who works for the Wrekin Housing Group, wrote a chapter for a new book, The Biggest Book of Yes: a collection of 49 short stories about positive thinking by 49 authors who describe themselves as part of The Yes Tribe.

The Yes Tribe was started by adventurer and writer Dave Cornthwaite.

Mark Perez said: “My chapter covers a cycle trip from London to Paris a few years ago, carrying all my gear and sleeping wild; there were ups (the kindness of strangers) and downs (learning that estate cars win in the battle for road space over bikes).

"My trip covered London to the coast in a day, a ferry ride and then 250km on the Avenue Verte to Paris in torrential rain over two days. Followed by soaking up the sites and catching the train and ferry home.”

Mark has been undertaking low impact adventures for a number of years including walking across Wales in winter, running coast to coast along Hadrian’s Wall in just over a day and wild camping. His adventurous spirit has also led him to join in the Bog Snorkelling World Championships and Cooper’s Hill Cheese Roll.

“I want to prove that challenges and adventures don’t have to be massive expeditions costing thousands, and involve travelling to the far-flung reaches of the planet. Simple things like a day pack, decent shoes and a wander off the beaten track can bring sympathy with nature.

"This new book has 49 positive adventures to inspire people to say yes more.”

The book launches this Saturday, August 1, on Amazon.

All profits will go to the Teddington Trust to enable children with Xeroderma Pigmentosum (a rare skin disease that makes someone allergic to sunlight) to have adventures.

Learn more at amzn.to/39FN0ZS.