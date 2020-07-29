Lockdown art raffle raises cash for hospital charity

Shifnal artist Stephanie Potts organised the fundraising scheme to generate money to enrol on an art psychotherapy foundation course after seeing at first hand how creativity helps to improve mental health and wellbeing.

Stephanie put up two of her own paintings as prizes for the raffle – along with a blank canvas which she will complete of a location chosen by the third place winner.

The winners of the Shropshire oils are Christopher Davies, of London; and Albert Stillnert, of Sweden.

Nina Jackson, of Shifnal, will receive the winner’s choice painting.

The proceeds totalled £621 of which £124 will be donated to the NHS charity – Voices for New Cross, which has so far raised thousands of pounds for staff at the Wolverhampton hospital during the coronavirus crisis.

Stephanie said: “Thank you so much to everyone who entered the art raffle.

“Nina Jackson has won the ‘winners choice’ painting and I’m so excited to see what she chooses.

“Thank you so much for supporting me and helping me to pursue my art therapy studies, it really means so much.”

She added: “I’m also so happy that the raffle has helped with a donation to Voices For New Cross and I hope I can continue to help them on any future projects.”

“My art is in a few Shropshire shops now and I’ll be enrolling on my foundation course soon.”