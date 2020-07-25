Virtual landing for RAF Cosford's Spitfire 10k

The Royal Air Force Museum at RAF Cosford will start its Battle of Britain commemorations with the annual Spitfire 10k event, but in a slightly different format.

Ordinarily, the event would see runners racing across the airfield at Cosford, but with the health and wellbeing of participants in mind, organisers are making the event a virtual one and online applications are now open.

The Spitfire 10k. ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

Participants are invited to join others in a virtual race across the country at 10am on August 29 and 30, the original race days, for the real race experience.

Trophies and prizes are up for grabs, and runners who submit their times will appear on the leader board.

The Spitfire 10k. ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

The virtual race gives participants the opportunity to complete the 10k any time between August 29 and September 15, wherever and however they want – running, cycling, rowing, or even walking the dog.

RAF Museum public events manager Ulrike Stuebner said: “It’s great to see that more than 1,000 runners have decided to support the RAF Museum by transferring their entry from the physical race to the virtual challenge.”

Register for the Spitfire 10k virtual race online here

Entry costs £22.50 per person.