Telford bingo club to reopen this week

Mecca Bingo says it will be reopening its Telford club on Friday.

In accordance with the latest government guidelines and a phased reopening plan, Mecca said its clubs are welcoming back customers, since temporarily closing their doors due to lockdown restrictions in March.

Jonathon Swaine, managing director of retail at Mecca Bingo, said: “We want to reassure the Mecca Bingo community that we are working together to take every precaution necessary to create a safe environment in which to play the nation’s favourite game.

"We’re also investing in new entertainment formats in our clubs, to give everyone even better experiences. We are excited to reopen our doors, welcome back our communities and hear ‘house’ called once again.”

In statement the firm said: "To safeguard its players and team Mecca has been working tirelessly to put in place stringent safety standards and cleaning measures across all clubs.

"Team members have undergone robust and rigorous training so they are ready to reopen the doors to the public and ensure everyone can play safely.

"Enhanced cleaning routines will be established with team members cleaning as they go and all tables, machines and touchpoints will be cleaned regularly throughout the day.

Capacity

"Visitors will be asked to clean their hands with hand sanitiser stations readily available around all clubs.

"Social distancing will be in place throughout the clubs, with clear signage to help guide customers. Whilst Mecca venues have space on their side, there will be a capacity cap in place in all clubs to ensure numbers are managed carefully."

Opening hours will also be extended in the majority of clubs to accommodate the new format ‘Popingo’, which will allow customers to 'pop in and play for an hour'.

The firm says ‘Mecca Cares’ sessions will also be introduced earlier in the day, created for those who may be feeling a little nervous about getting back to normal life, following an extended period of lockdown.

Customer numbers will be reduced within the sessions.