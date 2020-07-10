Wellington's Orbit Cinema reopens to the public

Although film showings have not yet resumed, the cafe is up and running with the help of a new table service as part of the hub's social distancing measures.

Visitors to the town are being urged to call into the arts and community centre, in Station Road, for refreshments as lockdown easing continues in the community.

Cafe staff are serving light snacks and hot drinks from 10am to 2pm until the end of the month. A take away service is also available for those able to pick up orders.

Centre director Fiona Hunter says the staff and volunteers were delighted to return.

"We hope that by the end of the month we can open the cinema which again will be with reduced seating in line with Government guidance. Our priority is to protect the staff and customers.

"We have had to do many things to get ready. We have had to lose a few seats in the cafe unfortunately to make it work. We have put some of the tables together and we're calling them social bubbles so that if we have families or others or similar groups they can sit together.

"Those seats can also be divided if necessary.

"We have introduced a waiting service for the first time. People will be served at their tables apart from the take away customers who will have phoned with their orders.

"We've put screens up at the counter and visors. The customers seemed comfortable with that."

The Orbit's AGM is due to take place online on July 14 at 7pm and all 800 shareholders from the community being invited to take part.

During the coronavirus lockdown period the arts centre organised online quiz nights.