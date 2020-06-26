RAF Museum Cosford to reopen from July 6

The popular museum is set to welcome guests back through the doors from Monday, July 6, following updated advice from the Government.

Cosford's Royal Air Force Museum has been closed to visitors since March 17 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, including cancelling the popular Cosford Air Show, which had been due to take place earlier this month.

RAF Museum Cosford visitor assistant Simon Thomason gets ready to welcome guests back from July 6

Visitors to the museum are being asked to pre-book their arrival time on the RAF Museum's website, to abide by new health and safety guidance. While still offering free entry to all, the new timed ticket approach will guarantee the space needed for a safe and enjoyable day out.

Staff at RAF Museum Cosford have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare new social distancing measures in preparation for reopening – including a one-way visitor flow and a limit on the number of people in each building will be in place when it reopens.

Hand sanitiser will be available at the entrance to each hangar and throughout each building. Hand washing facilities are also available in all museum buildings.

RAF Museum London will also reopen its doors on July 6.

Barry Smith, director of visitor and commercial development at RAF Museum, said: "We are incredibly happy to welcome our visitors back and have implemented a range of measures across both sites to ensure a safe and great day out for the whole family.

"Our friendly staff are also committed to creating a considerate and respectful environment for all our visitors. With our expansive spaces and engaging exhibits, we are the ideal day out for the summer.”

The museum will offer takeaway food at the restaurant. On-site parking will also be available and the museum shop will be open.

To book a timed slot to visit RAF Museum Cosford from July 6, visit www.rafmuseum.org.