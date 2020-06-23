Music gigs at Telford's The Wakes being rescheduled

Kornastone, First Mate and Judas Johnson were among the acts booked to perform at Telford's The Wakes centre, in Oakengates.

Mike Veric, of organisers Pale Fire Music, said:"Our spring and early summer music programme remains cancelled during the Covid-19 lockdown. Today’sGovernment announcement provides no news on the reopening of performance venues, however, as soon as it is safe to do so and economically viable, we will reschedule these gigs.

"In the meantime, please have listen to some of the new recorded work from Kornastone, First Mate and Judas Johnson."

Shrewsbury-based singer First Mate, is also known as Vin Whyte, while Wolverhampton's Kornastone created a music video for their track, It’ll Be Ok to lift spirits during lockdown.

It'll Be Ok

