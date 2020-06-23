Menu

Advertising

Music gigs at Telford's The Wakes being rescheduled

By Deborah Hardiman | Oakengates | Telford entertainment | Published:

Organisers of a live music venue in Telford say shows postponed by the lockdown will be rescheduled.

Vin Whyte

Kornastone, First Mate and Judas Johnson were among the acts booked to perform at Telford's The Wakes centre, in Oakengates.

Mike Veric, of organisers Pale Fire Music, said:"Our spring and early summer music programme remains cancelled during the Covid-19 lockdown. Today’sGovernment announcement provides no news on the reopening of performance venues, however, as soon as it is safe to do so and economically viable, we will reschedule these gigs.

"In the meantime, please have listen to some of the new recorded work from Kornastone, First Mate and Judas Johnson."

Shrewsbury-based singer First Mate, is also known as Vin Whyte, while Wolverhampton's Kornastone created a music video for their track, It’ll Be Ok to lift spirits during lockdown.

It'll Be Ok

Covid-19 coverage:

Telford entertainment Entertainment Oakengates Telford Local Hubs News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News