Sunshine delight for outdoor yoga class in Telford park

As meeting restrictions ease slightly event organiser Sarah Gatford, of Supple Fitness Studio, thought it would be a refreshing change to hold sessions outside.

Around 25 people took part in the sessions in groups of no more than five in the grounds of Haygate Road on Saturday.

Ms Gatford says: "All five, 45 minute sessions were fully booked with a maximum of five people in line with government guidelines and the social distance of two metres with mats.

"The sun shone and everyone commented how fantastic it was being face to face after having had to close the studio 13 weeks ago. Until the Pilates in the Park Summit all classes have been online."

The free Pilates in the Park Summit featured posture, bone health, movement, stretch and relaxation to help physical and mental well-being which saw trhwe participants doing pilates with weights, Yogalates, pilates for better bones, classical pilates and yoga.

"Having had to shut the door to my studio in Wellington three months ago, and transition from a physical to virtual studio from home, I am delighted to be able to offer face to face at Bowring Park whilst adhering to the government guidelines.

"Many of my clients are over 60 and have had to learn new technological skills as well as living alone.

"My eldest client, 86, has learned to use Facebook to continue with classes.

"I have been in the industry for 15 years and have a passion for helping people to achieve a good positive mental and physical balance to their

life. My clients are seeing the effects the lockdown is having on their family and have asked for outdoor classes now it is feasible.

"I will continue to work digitally in which I have also created a free weekly online timetable to help those working from home with posture techniques. There are various exercises even desk based that can alleviate stress on the body and mind.

"I also ran a 21-day free positivity group raising the awareness that it is okay not to feel okay."