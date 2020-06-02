Bodybuilder is doing The Business training movie hardman Tamer Hassan

The Football Factory actor is getting in shape with Ironbridge-based Tyler Cooke, and the pair are streaming their workouts online for people to follow.

The pair are working together on Instagram live every weekday morning at 10am with a different workout every time. It's not only for Tamer to follow - Tyler tailors it for others if some of the workout is too hard. They leave the comments open so people can ask questions.

The project is called Abs at 50, and 52-year-old Tamer is hoping it demonstrates it is possible to get fit at any age.

Tyler, 24, won a British bodybuilding title in 2014 and has been a personal trainer for seven years.

He said: "After an epic response we've decided to run these now. You can follow along as these HIIT-based sessions do not require any equipment. Every exercise has variations so that if something is too difficult, I can tell you to switch it up.

"Loving the energy from this man, teaching me a ton in our sessions and it pumps me up to get the best out of him, even if it's from over a screen for now."

To join in visit Tyler's Instagram page: tylercookezilla