Teddy bear treat bring out smiles in village near Telford

The furry displays were among amusing scenes put together by Childs Ercall resident Jan Crisp who decided to dress them up to cheer up her neighbours during lockdown.

They told the story of a modern family featuring a mother, father and baby bear, their VE Day 75th anniversary party, and even their wedding celebration display in the porch at St Michael's Church, followed by them heading off on honeymoon.

The bears relax VE Day anniversary party The wedding Jan Crisp

Jan, 67, a retired NHS worker, of Steppes Way, says: "They've been up to all sorts of things. I thought it would be a good way to cheer everyone up while we were in lockdown.

"They've been having a go at pilates in gym kit, then on May 4 they had a Star Wars theme 'may the force be with you', they had a VE party.

"Since then they've got married and now they've gone on honeymoon to Peru."

Young resident William Harrison, aged four, of Village Road, was their biggest fan and visited them every day.

Claire Clifton, of Bradeley Farm, says: "The bears have provided real excitement in the village.

"They have been a real talking point, it has brought the village together via social media and has encouraged people to take a detour during their daily exercise to see what adventures the bears are up to.

"We will miss them very much but after the highlight of a village wedding we hope they enjoy their honeymoon."

Dawn Hartmann says: "My four-year-old daughter Rosa has loved seeing the bears each day. We live just around the corner in Kenfields Close.

"She was excited to see what they would be doing each day. During this difficult time it's been a such a lovely thoughtful thing to do for the village."

Jan explained that some of the bears were her childhood toys, while one was given as a gift to her son Andrew, now 37, when he was aged two. He now lives in New Zealand.