Former Shropshire schoolboy and Blue Peter star to head up new children's crafting show

Radzi Chinyanganya, 33, from Wolverhampton, who attended Adams’ Grammar School in Newport, will lead four crafting classes on a new online learning platform called Craft Club, which has been set-up by Sun-Maid California Raisins.

From empty loo rolls, to washing up liquid bottles, to dried pasta, children will be using these make-shift art supplies from around the home in interactive workshops, creating designs worthy to be hung on front windows and doors.

Participants will also be in with a chance of winning a Sun-Maid hamper if they rustle up a real masterpiece.

Mr Chinyanganya presented the BBC's children programme Blue Peter show alongside being a co-presenter of ITV game show Cannonball since 2017.

Mr Chinyanganya said: "During this time it’s so important to keep kids entertained and creative, and the Sun-Maid Craft Club is a great place to start for anyone, no matter their ability.

"I’m really looking forward to working in essence with families, and creating some fun art pieces that can be put out on display with pride.

"We’re living in strange times – to say the least – so if Sun-Maid and I can help to add a little fun and something different for households around the UK to get involved in, then that’s the job done."

The show is being launched amid a rise of teaching platform online during coronavirus, which has seen parents becoming make-shift teachers.

Schools up and down the country developing classroom-style activities for their students, interactive schooling has been a popular method of choice for parents.

Shirley Griffiths, Marketing Manager at Sun-Maid, said: "We hope our Craft Club lessons will create some much-needed light-relief and creative fun for families up and down the UK, and with prizes to be won, what’s not to love."

The first video in the Craft Club series will be launched today at 10am on the Sun-Maid California Raisin UK Facebook page.

For more information, please visit www.sunmaid.co.uk.